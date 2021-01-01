Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R3 or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R3 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R3
VS
80 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Dell Alienware m17 R3
From $1649
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R3 and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 109-149% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (161.2 vs 182.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R3
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 294.2 mm (11.58 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 22 mm (0.87 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5000 RPM -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 9 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 115-130 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1375 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1645 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1408 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R3
4.632 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +198%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2667 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

