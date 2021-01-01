Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R4 or Nitro 5 AN517-54 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54

69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
From $1099
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 86 against 57.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
Nitro 5 AN517-54

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 399.8 x 294.6 x 16.9-22 mm
15.74 x 11.6 x 0.67-0.87 inches		 403.8 x 279.4 x 24.9 mm
15.9 x 11 x 0.98 inches
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 1128 cm2 (174.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~73.1%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 10.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1243:1
sRGB color space 100% 55%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time 7 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 135 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1300 gramm 387 / 580 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus No, direct Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R4 +106%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN517-54
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 87 dB 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
