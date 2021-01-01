Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R4 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

76 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 237-323% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 86 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1100 grams less (around 2.43 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (100.1 vs 182.6 square inches)
  • 79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 294.6 mm (11.6 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 50 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 1300 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 10 W
Nvidia Optimus No, direct -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R4 +431%
13.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 3 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

