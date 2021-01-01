Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R4 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
VS
84 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 100 against 86 watt-hours
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (136.7 vs 182.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 399.8 x 294.6 x 16.9-22 mm
15.74 x 11.6 x 0.67-0.87 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~86.2%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware m17 R4
300 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 330 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus No, direct -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R4 +165%
13.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 3 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
2. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell Alienware m17 R4 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский