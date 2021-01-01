Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R4 or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Dell Alienware m17 R4
VS
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 86 against 62 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 166% sharper screen – 338 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 44% more compact case (102.9 vs 182.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 294.6 mm (11.6 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~78.4%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 330 W 100 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

