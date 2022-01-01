Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R4 or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (142.1 vs 182.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 399.8 x 294.6 x 16.9-22 mm
15.74 x 11.6 x 0.67-0.87 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~73.2%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus No, direct MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R4 +94%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 3 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m17 R4 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Alienware m17 R4 or Alienware m15 R4
3. Alienware m17 R4 or Alienware m17 R3
4. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
5. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or TUF Dash F15 FX516
7. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Nitro 5 AN515-57
8. ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and Dell Alienware m17 R4 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский