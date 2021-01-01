Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
Dell Alienware m17 R4
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (142.1 vs 182.6 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|8.4 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|240 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x4W
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
