Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R4 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Dell Alienware m17 R4
VS
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 294.6 mm (11.6 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches) 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~74.1%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 6 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x4W 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 5120
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 vs Alienware m17 R4
2. Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Alienware m17 R4
3. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
4. ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
5. Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
6. GP76 Leopard vs ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
7. GE76 Raider vs ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Dell Alienware m17 R4 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский