Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 86 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (110.5 vs 182.6 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 294.6 mm (11.6 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~75.8%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus No, direct Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R4 +183%
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

