Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (161.2 vs 182.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|394 mm (15.51 inches)
|Height
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|264 mm (10.39 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|8.4 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|1300 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1331
1625
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8188
9453
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
604
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3821
5050
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|No, direct
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|3x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|87 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1