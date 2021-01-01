Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R4 or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
VS
80 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 3072GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 90 against 86 watt-hours
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (161.2 vs 182.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 294.6 mm (11.6 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 5.5 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1300 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus No, direct -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R4
13.8 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

