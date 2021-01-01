Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R4 or Alienware m15 R3 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs m15 R3

Dell Alienware m17 R4
VS
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Dell Alienware m17 R4
Dell Alienware m15 R3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and m15 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 135-184% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (154.1 vs 182.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 294.6 mm (11.6 inches) 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches) 20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~67.5%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 7.5 mm
Colors White, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x4W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 1408
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 3
NVMe Yes Yes

