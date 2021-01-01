Dell Alienware m17 R4 vs m15 R4
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (154.4 vs 182.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|8.4 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|2x4W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.4 x 7.8 cm
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3457
3457
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|780-1215 MHz
|780-1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1290-1620 MHz
|1290-1620 MHz
|FLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|15.97 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory clock
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|5120
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|3
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
