Display 1920 x 1080
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (150.5 vs 182.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R4
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 399.8 mm (15.74 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 294.6 mm (11.6 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70% ~69.1%
Side bezels 8.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 240 / 330 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1300 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 87 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 780-1215 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1290-1620 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 15.97 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 5120 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 3 2
NVMe Yes Yes

