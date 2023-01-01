You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 100 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 994 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 100 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76 GPU performance Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition +28% 8.7 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.6 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.