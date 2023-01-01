Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3456 x 2234
Battery
100 Wh
CPU
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 100 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 100% sharper screen – 254 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (136.7 vs 184 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 994 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 8 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.6 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x17 R2 or m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
2. Dell Alienware m15 R7 or m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
3. Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) or Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Pro 16 (2023)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Pro 16 (2023)
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Pro 16 (2023)
8. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) or Pro 16 (2023)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or Pro 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ask any questions
EnglishРусский