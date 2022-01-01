Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 95-129% higher FPS
  • Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (142.1 vs 184 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 150 / 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 560 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition +172%
8.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Stealth GS77 or Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
2. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
3. Dell Alienware m17 R4 or Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
4. Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
5. Asus ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) or Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
6. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
7. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
9. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
10. MSI Katana GF66 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский