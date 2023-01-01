Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ROG Strix G17 (2023) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)

62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
90 Wh
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.1 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 994 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 16 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Alienware x17 R2
2. Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
3. ROG Strix G17 (2023) and ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022)
4. ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Nitro 5 AN517-55
5. ROG Strix G17 (2023) and G7 (2022)
6. ROG Strix G17 (2023) and ROG Strix SCAR 16
7. ROG Strix G17 (2023) and ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) and Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ask any questions
EnglishРусский