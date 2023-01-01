You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits ROG Strix G17 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 994 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix G17 (2023) +6% 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.9 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.