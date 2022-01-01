Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 395 x 282 x 27.5 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.08 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51.3 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1321:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 72.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 71%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 704 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 73.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Stealth GS77 or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
2. Alienware x15 R2 or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
3. Alienware m17 R4 or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
4. Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel) or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
5. ROG Strix G17 G713 (2022) or Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
6. ROG Strix G17 G713 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
7. Blade 17 (2021) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
8. GP76 Leopard or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
9. TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
10. Alienware m17 R3 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский