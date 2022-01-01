Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (133.8 vs 184 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.4
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Promotion
