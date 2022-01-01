Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (133.8 vs 184 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~86%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 738 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 4.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
