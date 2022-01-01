You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1400 grams less (around 3.09 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 90 against 64 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (133.8 vs 184 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~86% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 738 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - 4.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

