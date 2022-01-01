Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition or TUF Gaming F17 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
63 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F17 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (161.2 vs 184 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2022)

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 394 x 264 x 22.9 mm
15.51 x 10.39 x 0.9 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1688:1
sRGB color space 100% 59.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.2%
Response time 3 ms 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
