65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R3
Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
Dell Alienware m17 R3
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition and m17 R3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition
vs
Alienware m17 R3

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches		 399.8 x 294.2 x 22 mm
15.74 x 11.58 x 0.87 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 1176 cm2 (182.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~70.1%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 130 / 180 / 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 6 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1408
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 88
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition +88%
8.7 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R3
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2667 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers - 2.2
Power - 4x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

