You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 32-44% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 86 against 64 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches 399.8 x 294.6 x 16.9-22 mm

15.74 x 11.6 x 0.67-0.87 inches Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% ~70% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.4 mm Colors Black White, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits Alienware m17 R4 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 100 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus No, direct Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 8.7 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R4 +59% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers - 2.2 Power - 4x4W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 87 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.