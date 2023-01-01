Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m18 or Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 – what's better?

62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m18
VS
63 out of 100
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
Dell Alienware m18
Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m18 and Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (181.6 vs 203.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m18
vs
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023

Case

Weight - 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches		 400 x 293 x 27.9-28.9 mm
15.75 x 11.54 x 1.1-1.14 inches
Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 1172 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~74%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 13.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 18 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 131 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 / 330 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 32 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W -
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 6.8-9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Alienware m18 +26%
8.6 TFLOPS
Nitro 17 (AN17-51) 2023
6.8-9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
