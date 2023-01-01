Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m18 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m18 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m18
VS
69 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Dell Alienware m18
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU
Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m18 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2630 grams less (around 5.8 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 102% sharper screen – 254 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 47% more compact case (107.1 vs 203.5 square inches)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m18
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~84.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 4 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level (max. load) 56.7 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3%
Response time 3 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware m18
300 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 300 / 330 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 1512 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
Alienware m18 +65%
8.6 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 4 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.8 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on Alienware m18:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Alienware m18 or ask any questions
