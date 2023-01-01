Dell Alienware m18 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2630 grams less (around 5.8 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 102% sharper screen – 254 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 47% more compact case (107.1 vs 203.5 square inches)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|4.23 kg (9.33 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.6%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|56.7 dB
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|18 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|126 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|48900:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|300 / 330 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|1512 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|20
|10
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware m18 +17%
2001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m18 +30%
15689
12061
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware m18 +41%
2093
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware m18 +97%
22866
11608
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.6 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|4
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|83.8 dB
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|13.1 x 8.0 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on Alienware m18:
- Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
- Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
