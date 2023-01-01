Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2630 grams less (around 5.8 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2630 grams less (around 5.8 lbs) Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio 102% sharper screen – 254 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)

102% sharper screen – 254 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 47% more compact case (107.1 vs 203.5 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 47% more compact case (107.1 vs 203.5 square inches) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Dell Alienware m18 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm

16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes - Number of fans 4 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level (max. load) 56.7 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3024 x 1964 Size 18 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz PPI 126 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 48900:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3% Response time 3 ms 49 ms Max. brightness Alienware m18 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 300 / 330 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 1512 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 115 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Alienware m18 +65% 8.6 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 4 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83.8 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on Alienware m18: - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches. - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.