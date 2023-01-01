Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m18 or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m18 vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m18
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
Dell Alienware m18
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m18 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 360 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1330 grams less (around 2.93 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (172.7 vs 203.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m18
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)

Case

Weight 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches		 395 x 282 x 28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 1.11 inches
Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~74.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 4 4
Noise level (max. load) 56.7 dB 39.9 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 / 330 W 100 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1512 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Alienware m18
8.6 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022) +60%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.8 dB 48 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.0 cm 12.9 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m18:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
Notes on ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022):
    - Comes with a detachable FHD camera.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

