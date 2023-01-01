You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits

Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits 50% sharper screen – 189 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)

50% sharper screen – 189 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (146.3 vs 203.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight - 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm

16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5-29.7 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81-1.17 inches Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~78.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 4 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 18 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 480 Hz 240 Hz PPI 126 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware m18 300 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +267% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 300 / 330 W 330 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 115 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Alienware m18 8.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) +95% 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.