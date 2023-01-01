Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m18 or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m18 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m18
VS
71 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Dell Alienware m18
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m18 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 240 Hz
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1730 grams less (around 3.81 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (146.3 vs 203.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m18
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~74.7%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level (max. load) 56.7 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 300 / 330 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1512 grams 850 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Alienware m18
8.6 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +60%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.8 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.0 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m18:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

