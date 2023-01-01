Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m18 or Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) – what's better?

Dell Alienware m18 vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

67 out of 100
Dell Alienware m18
VS
69 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Dell Alienware m18
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware m18 and ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 97 against 76 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2480 grams less (around 5.47 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 86% sharper screen – 234 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (112.7 vs 203.5 square inches)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware m18
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

Case

Weight 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm
16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches		 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~83.9%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal Yes -
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level (max. load) 56.7 dB 41.7 dB

Display

Size 18 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 126 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1315:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 21 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:47 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 300 / 330 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 1512 grams 420 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1222 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz
FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Alienware m18 +13%
8.6 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
7.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 83.8 dB 76.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.0 cm 7.8 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m18:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
