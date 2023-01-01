You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13980HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware m18 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 97 against 76 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2480 grams less (around 5.47 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 2480 grams less (around 5.47 lbs) Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 86% sharper screen – 234 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)

86% sharper screen – 234 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (112.7 vs 203.5 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 45% more compact case (112.7 vs 203.5 square inches) Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 4.23 kg (9.33 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 410.3 x 319.9 x 24.1-26.7 mm

16.15 x 12.59 x 0.95-1.05 inches 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches Area 1313 cm2 (203.3 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.6% ~83.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal Yes - Number of fans 4 2 Noise level (max. load) 56.7 dB 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 18 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz PPI 126 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1315:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time 3 ms 21 ms Max. brightness Alienware m18 300 nits Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +83% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 97 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:47 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 300 / 330 W 150 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 1512 grams 420 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 115 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1222 MHz GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz FLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS 7.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Alienware m18 +13% 8.6 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) 7.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 83.8 dB 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.0 cm 7.8 x 5.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m18: - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches. - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.