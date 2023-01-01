Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
|362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Alienware x14 R2
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|135 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|485 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2276
2341
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9079
9396
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1706
1719
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12705
12811
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|-
|Size
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
