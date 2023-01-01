Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 R2 or Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

54 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 R2 and Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14 R2
vs
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches		 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68% ~77.2%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Aluminum Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology G-Sync -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Alienware x14 R2
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 9 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 W 135 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 485 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz -
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) +34%
7.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

