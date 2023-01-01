Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Better webcam recording quality 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 19-26% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm

14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68% ~77.2% Side bezels 9.8 mm 8.5 mm Colors Silver Black Material Aluminum Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz 144 Hz PPI 162 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology G-Sync - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Alienware x14 R2 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 18% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 9 ms - Max. brightness Alienware x14 R2 300 nits Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 130 W 135 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 485 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 50 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz - GPU boost clock 1417 MHz - FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Alienware x14 R2 5.8 TFLOPS Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) +34% 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm - Touchpad Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

