You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 80.5 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs) Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 129.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm

12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68% ~82% Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 480 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4% Response time 3 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Alienware x14 R2 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 485 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Alienware x14 R2 +93% 5.8 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers - 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.