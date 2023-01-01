Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 R2 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 R2 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 80.5 against 52.6 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 129.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14 R2
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68% ~82%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4%
Response time 3 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 R2
300 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 485 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Alienware x14 R2 +93%
5.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers - 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

