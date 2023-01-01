Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 R2 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Display
3024 x 1964
CPU
GPU
Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 R2 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 80.5 against 70 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 254 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 129.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14 R2
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68% ~84.6%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 480 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.3%
Response time 3 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 R2
300 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 130 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 485 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance
Alienware x14 R2 +12%
5.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
