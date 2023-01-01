Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 80.5 against 62 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.9 vs 129.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|9.8 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|480 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1433:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|485 grams
|360 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 R2 +9%
1647
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 R2 +18%
10681
9025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 R2 +12%
1688
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12641
12713
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
