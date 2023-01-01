Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 R2 or ROG Strix G16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 R2 vs Asus ROG Strix G16

66 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14 R2
VS
60 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G16
Dell Alienware x14 R2
Asus ROG Strix G16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 80.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 R2 and Asus ROG Strix G16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 165 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 80.5 against 64 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (129.6 vs 144.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14 R2
vs
ROG Strix G16

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 321.08 x 260.41 x 14.5 mm
12.64 x 10.25 x 0.57 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68% ~79.4%
Side bezels 9.8 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 480 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 R2
300 nits
ROG Strix G16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 485 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 12 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 R2
10681
ROG Strix G16 +45%
15460
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Alienware x14 R2
5.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G16 +23%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
2. Dell Alienware x14 vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
5. Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) vs Dell Alienware x14 R2
6. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G16
7. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G16
8. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix G16
9. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix G16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G16 and Dell Alienware x14 R2 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский