Dell Alienware x14 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
VS
68 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
Dell Alienware x14
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (131 vs 182.9 square inches)
  • 24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 90 against 80.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.9 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~69.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.2 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1736:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 87.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 130 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Alienware x14
6.14 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH317-56, 2022) +125%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

