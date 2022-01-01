Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Dell Alienware x14
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 75-102% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 80.5 against 58.2 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1736:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87.6% 88.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% -
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14
400 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Alienware x14 +136%
6.14 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers - 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs Dell Alienware x14
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x14
3. Razer Blade 14 (2021) vs Dell Alienware x14
4. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x14
5. MSI Crosshair 15 vs Dell Alienware x14
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
9. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell Alienware x14 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский