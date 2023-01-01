You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 80.5 against 58.2 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors White Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1736:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% 98.8% Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Alienware x14 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 130 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Alienware x14 +105% 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers - 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.5 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.