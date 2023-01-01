You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 80.5 against 70 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs) Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.1 vs 131 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~84.6% Side bezels 5.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors White Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1736:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% - Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Alienware x14 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 130 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 486 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 65 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +11% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers - 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.5 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.