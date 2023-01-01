Dell Alienware x14 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 35% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 100 against 80.5 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~64%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|37.4 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1736:1
|25700:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.6%
|88%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.6%
|99.1%
|Response time
|7 ms
|67 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 grams
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (8P + 2E)
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1588
1753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9833
12116
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 +8%
1628
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 +6%
12617
11873
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|-
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|84.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
