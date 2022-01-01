Dell Alienware x14 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 80.5 against 62 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.9 vs 131 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~64%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1736:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.6%
|75%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.6%
|75%
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|130 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 +16%
1588
1372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 +41%
9833
6962
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 +21%
1583
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 +31%
13334
10174
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|35-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|-
|Size
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1