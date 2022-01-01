Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell Alienware x14
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 80.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~73.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1736:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 87.6% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 +60%
400 nits
ROG Strix G15 G513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 W 150 / 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 560 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Alienware x14 +92%
6.14 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

