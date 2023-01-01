Dell Alienware x14 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 80.5 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.7 vs 131 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|312 x 227 x 19.5-20.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.77-0.81 inches
|Area
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~64%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|White
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1736:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.6%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
|200 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1588
1680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9833
10999
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 +3%
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11773
15006
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|-
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
