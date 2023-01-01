Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Alienware x14
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 80.5 against 76 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110.5 vs 131 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1736:1 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile 87.6% 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% 68.1%
Response time 7 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 +25%
400 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 grams 545 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Alienware x14 +26%
6.14 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Dell Alienware x14 or ask any questions
Promotion
