You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 80.5 against 76 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio

38% sharper screen – 216 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.7 vs 131 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors White White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1736:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% 97.4% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware x14 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 130 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP - 105 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1800 MHz GPU boost clock - 1975 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Alienware x14 6.42 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +106% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC285 Speakers - 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.5 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm - Touchpad Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.