Dell Alienware x14 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Dell Alienware x14
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 80.5 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 38% sharper screen – 216 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.7 vs 131 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors White White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1736:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 87.6% 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% 97.4%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1975 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance
Alienware x14
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +106%
13.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC285
Speakers - 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
