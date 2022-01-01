You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 64-88% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 90 against 80.5 watt-hours

20% sharper screen – 188 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~77.8% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm Colors White White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 157 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1736:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% 100% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Alienware x14 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 130 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +117% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers - 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.5 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.