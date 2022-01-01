Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 90 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 80.5 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.6 vs 131 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~82.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 130 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Alienware x14 +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

