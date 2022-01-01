Dell Alienware x14 vs m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches
|Area
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~64%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1736:1
|1219:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.6%
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.6%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|486 gramm
|780 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 +7%
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14 +31%
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14 +12%
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11773
12304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|80 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|-
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
