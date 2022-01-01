Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 or Alienware m15 R7 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 vs m15 R7

69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Dell Alienware x14
Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 80.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 80.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (131 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 +33%
400 nits
Alienware m15 R7
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14
14246
Alienware m15 R7 +29%
18308

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Alienware x14
6.42 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7 +16%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) or Dell Alienware x14
2. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Dell Alienware x14
3. Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) or Dell Alienware x14
4. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or Dell Alienware x14
5. MSI Vector GP66 or Dell Alienware m15 R7
6. Dell Alienware x15 R2 or Dell Alienware m15 R7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R7 and Alienware x14 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский