You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 13650HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (131 vs 165.7 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (131 vs 165.7 square inches) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16 Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 86 against 80.5 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 86 against 80.5 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm

14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~69.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 12.1 mm Colors White Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 480 Hz PPI 157 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1736:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware x14 +33% 400 nits Alienware m16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 130 W 300 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 115 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz - GPU boost clock 1500 MHz - FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS Alienware m16 +40% 8.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers - 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

