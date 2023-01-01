Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x14 or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Dell Alienware x14 vs Alienware m16

68 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Dell Alienware x14
Dell Alienware m16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x14 and Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (131 vs 165.7 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 22-30% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 86 against 80.5 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x14
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~69.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 12.1 mm
Colors White Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1736:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 87.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Alienware x14 +33%
400 nits
Alienware m16
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 130 W 300 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 486 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Alienware x14
1588
Alienware m16 +22%
1933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Alienware x14
9833
Alienware m16 +56%
15343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz -
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Alienware x14
6.14 TFLOPS
Alienware m16 +40%
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers - 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

