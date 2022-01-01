You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery 80.5 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1510 grams less (around 3.33 lbs)

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 80.5 against 64 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (131 vs 184 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches Area 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~64% ~69.5% Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 157 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1736:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.6% - Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Alienware x14 +33% 400 nits Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80.5 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 486 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP 65 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition +42% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 10.8 x 5.5 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.