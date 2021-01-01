Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware x15 R1 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell Alienware x15 R1 and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1
  • Can run popular games at about 405-553% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.5 vs 154.5 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Alienware x15 R1
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Weight 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm
14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.3% ~82.3%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 4 2
Noise level 53.5 dB 39 dB

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time 19 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 711 gramm 271 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 90 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Alienware x15 R1 +737%
11.8 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 82.7 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.8 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
